ST. LOUIS — A victim has died after he was shot in the city's Baden neighborhood on Saturday night.
Police responded to the shooting call at 6:14 p.m. near the intersection of N. Broadway and Halls Ferry Road and found a male victim who had been shot in the chest.
He was taken to a hospital and later died. Police have not given the victim's name or age.
A homicide investigation is underway.
