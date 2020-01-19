ST. LOUIS — A victim has died after he was shot in the city's Baden neighborhood on Saturday night.

Police responded to the shooting call at 6:14 p.m. near the intersection of N. Broadway and Halls Ferry Road and found a male victim who had been shot in the chest.

He was taken to a hospital and later died. Police have not given the victim's name or age.

A homicide investigation is underway.

