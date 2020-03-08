x
St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Local News

3 St. Louis area malls extend hours for back-to-school tax-free holiday weekend

Missouri’s annual tax-free weekend is still on for next weekend

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Three St. Louis area malls are extending their hours for Missouri’s tax-free holiday weekend.

Several states hold back-to-school sales tax holidays, including Missouri.

It’s where shoppers are exempt from paying taxes on select items like school supplies, clothing, shoes and electronics such as laptops.

Missouri’s annual tax-free weekend is still on for next weekend.

Qualified items will be exempt from state sales tax of 4.225%

It starts on Aug. 7 at 12:01 a.m. and ends at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 9.

According to a press release, Mid Rivers Mall, South County Center and West County Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8.

The sales tax exemption is limited to:

  • Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less
  • School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase
  • Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less
  • Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500
  • Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500
  • Graphing calculators - not to exceed $150

Below is the list from the Missouri Department of Revenue of cities that have opted out of the tax holiday, which means city sales tax will still be collected

  • Alton
  • Ash Grove
  • Ashland
  • Battlefield
  • Bellerive Acres
  • Berkeley
  • Beverly Hills
  • Black Jack
  • Blackwater
  • Bland
  • Bloomfield
  • Bolivar
  • Boonville
  • Branson
  • Brentwood
  • Bridgeton
  • Byrnes Mill
  • Cabool
  • California
  • Canton
  • Cape Girardeau
  • Carl Junction
  • Carthage
  • Cassville
  • Centertown
  • Chamois
  • Charlack
  • Chillicothe
  • Claycomo
  • Clayton
  • Collins
  • Columbia
  • Cool Valley
  • Crestwood
  • Crystal City
  • Des Peres
  • Desloge
  • DeSoto
  • Doniphan
  • Edmundson
  • Eldon
  • Eldorado Springs
  • Ellsinore
  • Elsberry
  • Everton
  • Fair Grove
  • Farmington
  • Fayette
  • Ferguson
  • Festus
  • Flint Hill
  • Freeman
  • Fremont Hills
  • Frontenac
  • Garden City
  • Gerald
  • Glasgow
  • Granby
  • Grandin
  • Grant City
  • Green City
  • Greendale
  • Half Way
  • Hartville
  • Hawk Point
  • Higginsville
  • Hollister
  • Holts Summit
  • Houston
  • Ironton
  • Jane
  • Jefferson City
  • Joplin
  • Kingdom City
  • Kirkwood
  • Koshkonong
  • Ladue
  • Laurie
  • Leadington
  • Liberal
  • Licking
  • Loma Linda
  • Manchester
  • Maplewood
  • Marble Hill
  • Marceline
  • Marlborough Village
  • Marshfield
  • Marthasville
  • Merriam Woods Village
  • Meta
  • Moberly
  • Monett
  • Montgomery City
  • Moscow Mills
  • Mount Vernon
  • Naylor
  • Neosho
  • New Haven
  • New Madrid
  • New Melle
  • Nixa
  • Noel
  • Norborne
  • Northwoods
  • Oakland
  • Overland
  • Owensville
  • Ozark
  • Palmyra
  • Paris
  • Pattonsburg
  • Peculiar
  • Pevely
  • Platte Woods
  • Poplar Bluff
  • Purdy
  • Qulin
  • Reeds Spring
  • Richmond Heights
  • Riverside
  • Rock Hill
  • Rockaway Beach
  • Savannah
  • Sedalia
  • Seligman
  • Shelbina
  • Shrewsbury
  • Skidmore
  • Smithton
  • Smithville
  • Springfield
  • St. Ann
  • St. Elizabeth
  • St. Mary
  • St. Peters
  • Ste Genevieve
  • Stockton
  • Sugar Creek
  • Taos
  • Thayer
  • Town & Country
  • Trenton
  • Twin Oaks
  • University City
  • Urich
  • Vandalia
  • Velda
  • Walnut Grove
  • Warson Woods
  • Washburn
  • Waynesville
  • Webster Groves
  • West Plains
  • Willard
  • Willow Springs

While some school districts will do all virtual learning this fall, others plan to do a mix of in-person and virtual. Business Insider said most kids will still need a school supply refresh for the school year — whether it's in-person or all virtual.

