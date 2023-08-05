St. Louis man charged after baby delivered with gunshot wounds following deadly quadruple shooting

Eddie Love is facing federal gun and drug charges after police say he shot four girls, killing two of them in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

ST. LOUIS — There was a fifth victim injured during a quadruple shooting that left two 18-year-old girls dead and two pregnant 17-year-olds wounded — a 30-week-old baby, who was delivered via an emergency C-section with gunshot wounds, according to court documents.

Now, Eddie Love, 36, is facing federal gun and drug charges. Murder charges do not exist at the federal level.

The deceased victims included 18-year-old Asia Baker, 18-year-old Aaliyah Gillom. The two who survived the May 7 shooting in the Hyde Park neighborhood are a 17-year-old who was about 30 weeks pregnant and another 17-year-old who was 10 weeks pregnant.

Doctors delivered the 30-week-old baby by C-section and discovered the baby was born with gunshot injuries and other trauma, according to court documents. The baby’s mother was shot in her right arm, right side, back, left leg and stomach.

The documents do not specify what happened to the 10-week-old fetus, but state its mother was shot in her left shoulder and head.

Baker’s mother told 5 On Your Side’s Robert Townsend that her daughter had turned 18 in March and was the youngest of four and looking forward to graduating from Hazelwood East High School.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Agnes Avenue just after 2 a.m. May 7.

One of the deceased victims asked a man, referred to only as accomplice 1 in court documents, to take all of the girls to a bar. Love was in the passenger seat of the car.

The men drove the girls to St. Louis so the men could do a marijuana deal and give the drugs to one or more of the victims, according to court documents.

The men left the girls inside their car during the drug deal and then went to another location to do the same thing, according to the documents.

The girls “began to feel uncomfortable with waiting during the transaction,” according to the court documents.

Court documents said one of the victims started arguing with one of the suspects over the drug deals before going to the bar, and Love told the victims to get out of the car. As the last victim was getting out of the car, Love shoved her and the victim told him she was pregnant, according to the documents.

As the girls were leaving the car, Love began shooting them, killing two of them, according to the documents.

Evidence from the shell casings found at the scene show they were made outside of Missouri, which makes it a federal crime because they traveled through interstate commerce to make their way into Love’s possession, according to the documents.

Love was released from prison April 2 after serving time for a first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Police pulled surveillance video from the bar, STL On the Rocks Bar & Grill, which is owned by Love’s family, and captured pictures of Love on his phone at the time in question and getting into the silver Volkswagon used to pick up the victims, according to court documents.

Court documents said police also conducted search warrants on Love’s sister’s house where he was living and found the car, which was registered in his sister’s name, the cellphone used to contact one of the victims, clothing worn by both men on the night of the shooting a .9 mm, a few spent shell casings, two more guns and marijuana.