St. Louis man faces several charges of child sex crimes

Davon Wright, 33, faces of 6 felony sex crimes charges with a child younger than 14 and 3 charges with a child younger than 12.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man was charged with nine felony sex crimes Wednesday, police said.

Davon Wright, a 33-year-old Hillsdale resident, is currently being held at the St. Louis Justice Center. His cash-only bond is set at $500,000.

The charges came after officers with the North County Police Cooperative's Bureau of Criminal Investigation looked into accusations of crimes that happened between 2017 and 2018.

Wright faces the following charges:

6 felony counts of Statutory Sodomy – Deviate Sexual Intercourse – Person less than 14

2 felony counts of Statutory Sodomy – Deviate Sexual Intercourse – Person less than 12

1 felony count of Child Molestation 2nd Degree – Child less than 12

More information may be forthcoming further into the investigation. This story will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

According to the police, people with information that can help them in this investigation can contact North County Police Cooperative at 314-499-6090.

As officers continue investigating, people with information about the crime can also help them can by submitting an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at stlrcs.com, by calling 1-866-371-8477(TIPS), or by using the free Crime Stoppers App: P3TIPS.

Anonymous tips to unsolved crimes could earn tipsters a cash reward of up to $2,000.

