St. Louis man serving life sentence for murder, arson dies in prison

Kirk Jones had been in the department of corrections since Nov. 16, 1989

MINERAL POINT, Mo. — A 62-year-old man serving a life sentence at Potosi Correctional Center in Mineral Point, Missouri died on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Corrections, Kirk Jones was pronounced dead around 3:45 a.m.

Jones, of St. Louis, was serving life without parole for first-degree murder, first-degree arson and violence/injury to person, according to the release.

He had been in the department of corrections since Nov. 16, 1989.

Officials have not released a cause of death and said an autopsy will be conducted.