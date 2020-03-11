x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Local News

St. Louis man serving life sentence for murder, arson dies in prison

Kirk Jones had been in the department of corrections since Nov. 16, 1989
Jail Cell, Prison Cell generic

MINERAL POINT, Mo. — A 62-year-old man serving a life sentence at Potosi Correctional Center in Mineral Point, Missouri died on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Corrections, Kirk Jones was pronounced dead around 3:45 a.m.

Jones, of St. Louis, was serving life without parole for first-degree murder, first-degree arson and violence/injury to person, according to the release.

He had been in the department of corrections since Nov. 16, 1989.

Officials have not released a cause of death and said an autopsy will be conducted.

MORE MISSOURI NEWS

RELATED: St. Louis woman's mission is to honor COVID-19 victims

RELATED: Franklin County commissioner shares message after teen dies from COVID-19