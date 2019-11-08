CAMDEN, Mo. — One person has died following an accident involving a personal watercraft, in the Lake of the Ozarks. The accident happened on Saturday at around 6 p.m., in Camden County.



The Missouri Highway Patrol reports, Thomas K. Moore, 59, was riding a 2000 Sea-Doo PWC, behind a boat driven by another family member. The driver of the boat noticed the Sea-Doo adrift, with Moore not on board.



Moore was later found, facedown in the water. He was wearing a safety device.



The cause of the accident remains unknown.





