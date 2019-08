CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis man drowned in the Meramec River on Saturday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 37-year-old Devon Mathews was swimming in the river, 3 miles upstream from Garrison's Canoe Rental in Steelville, when he went under the water and didn't resurface.

The county coroner pronounced Mathews dead at the scene at 4:33 p.m.