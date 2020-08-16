St. Louis man drowns in Meramec River on Saturday

Nearby floaters on the river saw the man, pulled him from the water and attempted to provide him with medical aid, which was unsuccessful.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Missouri — A 36-year-old man was found dead after he drowned in the Meramec River on Saturday.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s department, 36-year-old Karl Gander was found in the Meramec River around 3:05 P.M. Saturday afternoon, 5 miles south of Bourbon, Missouri.

Nearby floaters on the river saw the man, pulled him from the water and attempted to provide him with medical aid, which was unsuccessful.

The floaters then took the man to emergency personnel on their boat.

He was pronounced dead by the Crawford County coroner.