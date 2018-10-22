ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis man has gotten wise after a crook has repeatedly stolen from his home in the past few months.

James St. John said a thief outsmarted his security system twice since Memorial Day, but this time he said he was prepared when the thief came back.

“We got him this time on really good ring video that we installed in the shed," St. John said.

For years, James has spent thousands of dollars making his north city home perfect.

"We've put our heart in this place and what we're going through it just tears at you," St. John told 5 on your side.

He's gone through three robberies and has considered moving to a safer neighborhood.

"We've had family and friends talk us out of trying to live here," he said.

5 on your side first introduced you to James back in September. Like many homeowners, he bought a video doorbell for security but soon found out a clever thief outsmarted the system. He would trigger the motion sensor then quickly hide in the bushes until it turned off. Then, he'd strike stealing stuff from James shed including his lawn mower.

"We're pretty sure it's the same guy," he said.

This time, James figured out how to "one up" the crook by adding new security measures at his home and they worked.

"We've put in added security systems by adding an additional ring camera with sirens and spotlights. We've added more locks to the gate." he said. The picture says a thousand words. somebody is going to know who he is."

Nearly two weeks ago, James new security systems captured a thief back in his yard and once again in his shed.

"He came back for the accessories.He came back for the grass bag, the charger for the starters, the oil that goes with it," St. John told 5 on your side.

While the thief may have gotten away with more stuff, James said the pictures were priceless.

"I don't want to be one of those people that runs away from because it's the easiest thing to do. I want to fight it and I want to fight hard. I want this guy found. I want him found and I want him brought to justice," St. John said.

James filed a police report. St. Louis police said they're investigating and asked people to call them if you know the guy targeting James' home.

