MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — A St. Louis man was struck and killed by a train early Saturday morning in Maplewood, police said.

Maplewood police said a Union Pacific train traveling eastbound hit the 34-year-old man near the intersection of Greenwood and Sutton boulevards around 1:30 a.m.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected.

Maplewood police and Union Pacific are continuing their investigations.

