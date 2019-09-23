ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis was killed in an accident in Reynolds County over the weekend.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Polaris Ranger, which is an ATV, was being driven by a 14-year-old when it overturned on County Road 849, 10 miles east of Bunker.

The passenger, 66-year-old Ura Humes, was ejected from the ATV. Humes was pronounced dead around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The 14-year-old and Humes were not wearing helmets, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

