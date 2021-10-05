St. Louis man sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to Kirkwood carjacking

The carjacking happened on Feb. 27 in the 600 block of Meadowridge Lane. In his guilty plea, Najee Neal admitted to carjacking a man of his 2017 Nissan Altima.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for an armed Kirkwood carjacking in February of 2020.

Najee Neal was sentenced to 156 months in prison after pleading guilty to carjacking, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The carjacking happened on Feb. 27 in the 600 block of Meadowridge Lane. In his guilty plea, Neal admitted to carjacking a man of his 2017 Nissan Altima.

The victim told police he was parked in his driveway when Neal approached his vehicle, pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle, phone, wallet and jacket. The victim complied and Neal took off.