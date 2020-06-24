St. Louis man wins $100,000 on first ever scratch-off purchase

First time's a charm!

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man's first time playing scratchers ended up paying off in a big way.

On Wednesday, the Missouri Lottery announced Ronald King of St. Louis had won $100,000 after buying his first ever scratchers ticket at the Schnucks in Florissant.

King had played the $5 scratcher "Jumbo Bucks" and won the game's top prize.

“I didn't know if I'd won or not,” King told the Missouri Lottery. “I was thinking I won. I was hoping I won, but I didn't know until I went to the (Lottery) office to claim.

“I was like, ‘WOW! Then I got excited. I couldn't believe it.”

King told the Missouri Lottery he plans on saving his winnings for retirement, which he hopes to start in two years.

In the recent fiscal year, lottery players in St. Louis County won more than $168.9 million in prizes.

Earlier this month, a man won $5 million on a scratch-off game in St. Louis.