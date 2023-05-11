Man shot, unresponsive after shooting in St. Louis' Mark Twain neighborhood

The man was taken to a local hospital by St. Louis EMS suffering from several gunshot wounds.

ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot and unresponsive Thursday night after apparently being shot several times in St. Louis' Mark Twain neighborhood.

St. Louis police said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday at the 5000 block of Union Boulevard, near Lilian Avenue.

Unconscious, the victim was not breathing when police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. St. Louis EMS took the victim to an area hospital.

Police did not provide any further information.

This is breaking news and a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.

