Mayor Lyda Krewson gives COVID-19 briefing ahead of city's reopening

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m. on Friday.

In three days, the city will begin to ease restrictions that have been in place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, the city has had 1,593 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 95 people have died.

"We expect we’re going to get a big increase in the number of cases because we finally have more tests," Krewson said during her briefing Wednesday.

As testing increases, Krewson said it'll important to study percentages and rates.

"We’re watching percentages of positive tests and we’re watching hospitalizations," she said.

Krewson also answered a variety of questions about reopening certain services and businesses around the city.

She said the city's parks and recreation department will not host summer programs for children and pools will remain closed.

Krewson also said her administration is working on providing guidance to other summer camp programs.

The mayor said she does not know what the next phase of reopening could look like or when it might occur. She said she will rely on data to make that decision.