St. Louis mayor declares May 2 as Orlando Watson Day at celebration of life for community activist

A celebration of life honored 48-year-old Orlando Watson, a music executive and community activist, Monday as elected leaders praised his impact.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishuara Jones declared May 2 as Orlando Watson Day.

Watson was a beloved business owner and community activist who lost his battle with cancer last month. Watson owned two restaurants called Prime 55. Monday, those closest to him wanted to do something so that those who are grieving could do so in the comfort of one another.

A song of inspiration met a sea of white as a huge crowd gathered Monday night at The Pageant in St. Louis.

"You know Orlando loved white parties,” Mayor Jones said to a jovial crowd.

"He is such a special person that gave and touched so many people, we want to make sure that we send him off right,” said St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell.

Personal reflections and solemn tributes helped remember a man who touched lives. Perhaps one of the biggest highlights came from Mayor Jones.

"One of the most honorable things I get to do as Mayor is proclaim days for people who are important to this community,” she said with the crowd cheering in anticipation of her next words. "It's my honor to proclaim today May 2, 2022 as Orlando Watson Day today in the city,” she said as the crowd stood to its feet.

The event followed a car parade from Heman Park to Kingsland Highway to the Pageant. that's where supporters came face to face with officials from Representative Cori Bush's office.

"St. Louis and I rise with deep pain and heartache at the loss of Orlando Watson,” officials said reading Bush’s comments. "It was an honor to have known Orlando as a dear friend and as a giant in the community in Missouri’s first district."

In addition to a Congressional Record, Watson’s family also received proclamations from County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, and Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed. A little gesture revealing the big impact of a man that brought people together.

"He raised all of us up and showed us we could make it no matter what we were up against,” Reed said.

Jones told the crowd she would come eat at Watson’s restaurant nearly every week and became friends with him in a short period of time.