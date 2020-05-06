Watch live: St. Louis Mayor Krewson gives briefing on COVID-19, protests

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is giving a briefing on the city's response to COVID-19 and the civil unrest.

Krewson is on Facebook live, taking questions from the media and public.

The city is currently under a curfew from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. every day until further notice. Krewson said a decision on the curfew is "day-to-day."

As of June 4, there have been 2,034 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 132 people have died. Also, 85 people are being quarantined due to exposure, according to the city's website.

Krewson said she is closely watching two metrics, which will indicate how the COVID-19 is impacting region: the percentage of people who test positive and the number of new hospital admissions. She said both metrics have shown downward trends.