St. Louis Mayor Krewson encourages city residents to get tested for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — Anyone in St. Louis can get tested for COVID-19 and Mayor Lyda Krewson encouraged people to take advantage.

The city has secured 250,000 testing kits.

As of June 9, there have been 2,132 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 139 people have died. Also, 75 people are being quarantined due to exposure, according to the city's website.

She noted the city's metrics are still showing positive trends, but continues to urge caution.

"We haven't yet seen the results of Memorial Day weekend yet, so we're concerned about that," Krewson said during her briefing Wednesday.

The mayor said is is also monitoring whether there will be new cases of the coronavirus after crowds gathered for multiple protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

When asked about the status of parks and playgrounds, Krewson noted that playgrounds may be open in the next couple of weeks.

"We don't know how long this virus lives on surfaces and there is so much conflicting information, so parents are going to have to decide on that," she said.

Krewson said she is closely watching two metrics, which will indicate how the COVID-19 is impacting region: the percentage of people who test positive and the number of new hospital admissions.