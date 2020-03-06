Watch live: St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says curfew will remain in effect

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis will remain under a curfew, Mayor Lyda Krewson said during her briefing Wednesday afternoon.

"I can't tell you for sure how long it will be in effect," she said. "We're going to make that decision day-to-day."

Krewson is on Facebook live, taking questions from the media and public.

As of June 2, there have been 1,990 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 131 people have died. Also, 85 people are being quarantined due to exposure, according to the city's website.

Though the city has eased stay-at-home restrictions that had been in place due to the virus, the city is under a curfew due to the violence that erupted this week. The curfew, which runs from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day, is in place until further notice.

It’s 9 pm and the curfew for the City of St. Louis is in effect through 6 am tomorrow. Unless you’re credentialed press, headed to/leaving work, or having a medical emergency, we need you to be indoors. I know the vast majority of St. Louisans want to help us protect each other. — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) June 3, 2020