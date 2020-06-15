Watch live: St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson gives COVID-19 briefing

Krewson is on Facebook live, taking questions from the media and public

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson encouraged people to continue to practice social distancing and wear masks, especially now that gyms and pools have been given the green light to open.

As of June 14, there have been 2,206 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 141 people have died. Also, 72 people are being quarantined due to exposure, according to the city's website.

Krewson said she is closely watching two metrics, which will indicate how the COVID-19 is impacting region: the percentage of people who test positive and the number of new hospital admissions.

"We've done a good job here of tamping down on COVID," she said.

Krewson does not know when the city's playgrounds will be open.