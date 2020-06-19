x
Watch live: St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson gives COVID-19 briefing, other city issues

Credit: UPI
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson gives her remarks during a press conference in St. Louis on Friday, May 29, 2020. Krewson reported that the $64 million the City of St. Louis will get from the Federal Government will help fight the virus and help people who may have lost their job or business. This money includes money from the CARES Act, FEMA, and several other grants. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is giving a briefing on the city's response to COVID-19.

Krewson is on Facebook live, taking questions from the media and public. You can watch in the link below.

As of May 17, there have been 2,292 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 144 people have died, according to the city's website.

Krewson said she is closely watching two metrics, which will indicate how the COVID-19 is impacting region: the percentage of people who test positive and the number of new hospital admissions. She said both metrics have shown downward trends.

Still, Krewson has been urging people to practice social distancing and wear masks in public places. 

Good Friday afternoon, St. Louis. We are live from City Hall with another community update about #COVID19 and other important topics. Please send in your questions and join the conversation!

Posted by Mayor Lyda Krewson on Friday, June 19, 2020

