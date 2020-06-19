Watch live: St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson gives COVID-19 briefing, other city issues

Krewson is on Facebook live, taking questions from the media and public

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is giving a briefing on the city's response to COVID-19.

Krewson is on Facebook live, taking questions from the media and public. You can watch in the link below.

As of May 17, there have been 2,292 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 144 people have died, according to the city's website.

Krewson said she is closely watching two metrics, which will indicate how the COVID-19 is impacting region: the percentage of people who test positive and the number of new hospital admissions. She said both metrics have shown downward trends.

Still, Krewson has been urging people to practice social distancing and wear masks in public places.

