St. Louis Mayor Krewson says some businesses can open on May 18

ST. LOUIS — Restaurants, retail businesses and offices will be allowed open on May 18, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced during her briefing Friday afternoon.

“Businesses have to provide PPE for employees and employees have to wear it if they’re public-facing,” she said.

Gathering of more than 10 people will not be allowed, she said.

Personal service businesses including barbershops, hair salons and nail salons will be allowed to open on that day, but there will be strict requirements, like disinfecting and masks.

Churches will be able to open as long as people maintain social distancing.

Not all businesses will be allowed to open, though. That includes large sports and entertainment venues, museums and some of the area's most popular attractions, including the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Science Center.

Gyms and fitness centers will not be allowed to open.

"We think gyms will have to remain closed in phase one," she said.

Meeting rooms, banquet rooms and conference rooms will also not be able to open.

In addition, playgrounds and pools and sports fields will remain closed.

Krewson said an official public health order has been drafted, but has not yet been released. Her administration is working with representatives who work in the restaurant, hotel and office environments to fine-tune the new order.

"We thought it was important to engage the folks who work in this industry," she said.

To date, 83 people have died due to COVID-19 in the city. There have been 1,481 total cases and 84 people are currently in quarantine due to exposure, according to the city's website.

Krewson said the number of hospital admissions is decreasing. In recent days, hospital admissions have been in the low 30s. About a month ago, there were around 70 hospital admissions per day.

"We are carefully watching the number of people going into the hospital as a good metric," she said.

Friday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced more details and released the public health order that would allow small gatherings and some businesses to reopen on May 18.

Hey, St. Louis... I'm back with another edition of #LiveWithLyda, answering your questions and concerns. Send me your questions about COVID-19 and I'll do my best to answer them! Posted by Mayor Lyda Krewson on Friday, May 8, 2020