St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says COVID-19 has severe impact on budget

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said 46 people have died due to COVID-19 in the city. There have been 972 total cases and 114 people are currently in quarantine due to exposure, according to the city's website.

During a question and answer session on Facebook live Friday, Krewson talked about a St. Louis police officer, who is recovered from COVID-19 and was released from the hospital Friday.

"We’re all very thankful for that," she said. "We know our first responders … they’re on the front line of dealing with COVID-19 every day. It’s been a long road for him and I’m very thankful."

Krewson said the city is currently working on the budget, which she called "sobering' and "austere."

"We’re having to cut a lot of things we didn’t wish we had to cut," she said.

However, she said she hopes to keep the budget intact for the Cure Violence program -- at least for the first year.

"It’s been very difficult to reach out and get out into the community with the stay- -at-home order in place," she said, saying the program has been delayed.

Krewson noted the program is still needed, as violent crime is not down. There have been 46 homicides as of April 24. The same date last year, there were 38 homicides.

When asked whether she has a date in mind for opening the city's playgrounds and sports courts, she said it would be "a while."

This week, the city launched an online portal so the public is able to track how much Krewson's administration is spending on efforts to battle the coronavirus.

The city is currently under a stay-at-home order and Krewson said she will reevaluate it on May 15 or earlier.