St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson to hold briefing on COVID-19 response

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is on Facebook live, taking questions from the media and public, regarding the city's response to COVID-19.

To date, 64 people have died due to COVID-19 in the city. There have been 1,145 total cases and 97 people are currently in quarantine due to exposure, according to the city's website.

The City of St. Louis has ordered people who are living in two tent encampments in the downtown St. Louis area to be out by Friday morning.

The tent encampments are located outside City Hall on Market Street. Krewson has said the encampment is not safe, as people are not practicing social distancing.

The city is currently under a stay-at-home order and Krewson said she will reevaluate it on May 15 or earlier.