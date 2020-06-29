St. Louis mayor 'not resigning' and 'definitely running for reelection' after protesters shoot fireworks at her home

The mayor's spokesperson said Krewson is 'ready to tackle the real issues facing St. Louis'

ST. LOUIS — Protests began on Friday when St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson read the names and addresses of people calling to defund the police on Facebook Live.

Since her apology two days ago on social media the mayor has been silent. 5 On Your Side spoke with Krewson's spokesperson on Monday.

Mayor Krewson described her interaction with protesters outside city hall as a one way conversation about defunding the police.

Then she grabbed a stack of letters she says protesters hand-delivered to her and began reading some of their names and addresses.

"I think there is a distinction because this is a written document, normally you would have to make a public records request for that and these are publicly available pieces of information but I think it was still shocking to see the mayor disclose that information to so many people without specifically being asked for it," said 5 On Your Side political analyst Anita Manion.

On Sunday, protests spilled into the mayor's neighborhood, including an incident outside her neighbor's home.

The group then went to the mayor's house, where they called on her to step down.