List of Memorial Day events, ceremonies in the St. Louis area

There are several memorial ceremonies and family events planned for the national holiday.

ST. LOUIS — Memorial Day falls on May 29 this year, and there's no shortage of things to do in the St. Louis area.

It's shaping up to be great weather for outdoor activities this Memorial Day weekend. Commemorations for the national holiday range from family events to memorial ceremonies honoring fallen servicemembers.

Here are all the ways you can commemorate Memorial Day in the St. Louis area.

Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery

The Department of Veterans Affairs Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery will host a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony, accompanied by speeches, a moment of silence, playing of Taps and a rifle volley. The ceremony will last around an hour.

When: Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Where: Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, in the old flag circle. Off-site parking is available at Sylvian Springs Park.

St. Louis City

A Memorial Day Ceremony will be held adding the names of 254 St. Louisans who died in the Vietnam War to the Court of Honor. Gold Star families will be in attendance.

Attendees will hear a performance by the Red and Black Brass band and then join a procession to the Court of Honor, where you can pick up yellow carnations representing Gold Star families and lay them at the memorial. Soldiers Memorial tours will be offered after the ceremony.

When: Monday, May 29 from 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, 1315 Chestnut St., downtown St. Louis

This is the 49th year for the run, which includes a 10k course, 5k course and a family fun run. Proceeds from the event benefit the University City Public Library and U City in Bloom.

When: Races begin Monday, May 29 at 7:50 a.m.

Where: University City

Alton

Organizers tout the event as the oldest consecutive Memorial Day parade in America, having run every year since 1868. The celebration starts at Alton Middle School and concludes at the Alton City Cemetery.

When: Monday, May 29 from 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Upper Alton

Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony

The 18th Annual Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony is expected to have 125-200 spectators. Speakers include Master Sergeant Katie Rosenbeck and Alton Mayor David Goins. There will also be a musical performance, a signing of the National Anthem, and a performance of the missing man tabletop ceremony.

When: Monday, May 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Alton National Cemetery, 600 Pearl St.

Ballwin

The annual ceremony will include the Color Guard VFW Post 6274 and a performance by the Donneresas. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs.

When: Monday, May 29 at 11:15 a.m.

Where: Peace Memorial at Vlasis Park

Belleville

The Belleville Memorial Day Association is hosting Belleville's annual Memorial Day parade. The route ends at Walnut Hill Cemetery, where the Memorial Day Program, will start at 11 am.

When: Monday, May 29; parade starts at 10 a.m., memorial day program starts at 11 a.m.

Where: Downtown Belleville, Illinois

Collinsville

The memorial service will include guest speaker John Shimkus and the CHS band. A light lunch will follow.

When: Monday, May 29 at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1234 Vandalia Street

Manchester

The ceremony will feature speaker U.S. Navy Reserve Commander Sam Fletcher, and will also include a bald eagle from the World Bird Sanctuary, music from the Manchester Community Band and the Flags of Valor, which recognizes service members killed in action since Sept. 11. Families will be presenting special remembrance wreaths.

When: Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial in Stoecker Park, 222 Henry Ave.

Sappington

The Sappington-Concord Historical Society is hosting an annual event celebrating local veterans in the community. The event's featured speaker is Rhonda Evenson, a retired Army Lt. Col. who served in the Minnesota National Guard. There will be a ceremonial flyover of Stearman Biplanes, a doves of peace release, and musical performances.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, and parking is available on the east parking lot at St. Lucas United Church.

When: Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.

Where: On the green at St. Lucas United Church of Christ, 11735 Denny Rd.

St. Charles

The service on Sunday will honor veterans from St. Charles County who have died this last year. The keynote speaker will be Mark Schmitz, Gold Star father of fallen Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz.

From noon-2 p.m. before the ceremony, there will be a family picnic with live music, food, drinks and children's activities. There will also be a snow cone truck on Saturday and an ice cream truck on Monday.

When: Sunday, May 28 at 2 p.m.

Where: St. Charles Memorial Gardens, 3950 W. Clay St., Saint Charles

St. Peters

Special guest speaker Captain Jay Mullen will lead a memorial ceremony at the Veterans Memorial. Seating is limited, so bring a lawn chair.

When: Monday, May 29, 9 a.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial outside St. Peters City Hall, 1 St Peters Centre Blvd.

