ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis men were handed prison sentences in federal court on Friday for carjacking a car salesman during a test drive.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Antoine Dorsey, 24, and John Swapshire, 24, each pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking. Dorsey was sentenced to 7 years, six months in prison and Swapshire was sentenced to eight years.

The carjacking happened on March 14, 2018, when police said Dorsey and his sister Antionette Dorsey asked a Joe-K's Used Car Lot salesman to take them on a test drive of a 2012 Dodge Charger.

In a previous interview with 5 On Your Side, the salesman said the two siblings told him they didn't have their licenses with them, so he took them for a drive and stopped at their apartment so they could grab their licenses.

According to the release, Antoine Dorsey told Swapshire where they were, and then Swapshire showed up with a gun and carjacked the salesman.

Documents showed Antoine Dorsey drove off in the car and fled from police, crashing and flipping the car on Interstate 44 before he was arrested.

Antoinnettte Dorsey and Swapshire were also arrested.

U.S. Attorney Jeff Hensen commended the salesman after the sentencing.

“The victim in this case displayed incredible poise and courage in the face of incredibly dangerous circumstances," Hensen said. "His commitment to and critical assistance of law enforcement early in this investigation directly resulted in the outcomes achieved today. He deserves our utmost gratitude.”

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI.