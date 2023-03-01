'Good kids': Young people involved in fatal Midtown crash were recent grads, attending school

One of the victims who died attended KIPP St. Louis High School. Others attended Vashon and Carnahan High Schools.

ST. LOUIS — All eight of the young people involved in a fatal crash in Midtown over the weekend had recently completed a milestone or were close to reaching one.

St. Louis Public Schools spokesman George Sells confirmed Tuesday afternoon that one of the four killed in the crash was a recent Vashon High School graduate and that the other graduated from Carnahan.

Sells added that two others from Vashon were among the injured and another currently attends there.



It's an image 18-year-old Courtney McKinley, one of the survivors, will have to live with for the rest of his life.



“Knocked my tooth out. Tooth got knocked out and everything. My eye black. My lungs. They say this close. That's too close,” he said.

McKinley was one of eight young people who were out cruising early Sunday morning when the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Impala swerved around traffic, ran the red light at Forest Park and Grand, and slammed into the SUV with the teens inside. The SUV was sent through a guardrail and landed upside down on the road below.



Four people, including McKinley's brother, Corntrail McKinley, died.



Police also identified 19-year-old Anthony Robinson, 19-year-old Richard Boyd, and 18-year-old Bryanna Johnson on Tuesday.



"Check these kids' records. All of them. Good jobs. Got something going. Nobody got a criminalized record. No nothing, these were good kids. Like living life,” said Shanta Lucius, McKinley’s mother.





Bryanna Johnson was a senior at KIPP St. Louis High School.



The school put out a statement saying in part: "Bryanna will be remembered for her thoughtful, calm and positive presence. She always had a smile on her face, loved to express herself through fashion and was a support for her peers."



Police sent data that showed they received about 100 calls for accidents at the intersection in the last two years, which is an area Saint Louis University students use to get to and from buildings on campus.



"That's pretty sad. Because that could have been me. I could have been involved in that because I was out like around that time,” one student said.



Most of the students expressed that they felt safe overall but that the incident should be a wake up call for all parties.

"People in St. Louis sometimes don't abide by the laws and traffic safety so it was very eye-opening in that sense,” said Chris Garcia, a sophomore.



“Seeing the police for the city working closely with PS is something that I hope will continue that just get stronger,” added senior Avery Downes.



Statement from St. Louis Public Schools:

"Our hearts go out to the families involved, and to the students and staff who are closest to these young people. Our district trauma team has been engaged, and counselors have been on hand to speak with staff and students who have been touched by this tragedy."

Statement from KIPP St. Louis High School:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of KIPP St. Louis High School senior, Bryanna Dentman-Johnson, who passed away in a tragic car accident Sunday, February 26, 2023.

"Bryanna was a KIPP student since 5th grade at KIPP Inspire Academy and has four younger siblings that attend KIPP. On behalf of the entire KIPP St. Louis team and family, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to Bryanna’s mother, Ms. Stephanie Boyd, her family, teachers, classmates and friends.

"Bryanna Dentman-Johnson would have graduated with the class of 2023 this May. After graduation she had dreams of pursuing a degree in Fashion Design and was already admitted to Lindenwood University, Lincoln University and Harris Stowe State-University. KIPP St. Louis High School plans to award her mother an honorary diploma in Bryanna’s memory.

"Bryanna will be remembered for her thoughtful, calm and positive presence. She always had a smile on her face, loved to express herself through fashion and was a support for her peers.

"To help staff and students during this challenging time, KIPP St. Louis has additional Mental Health Professionals present at our high school, and students can connect with them at any time. Today, the senior class had a special school schedule and started the day together so administrators could share the information in person and create a safe space to process their feelings. Seniors will continue to start the day together throughout the week.