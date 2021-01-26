Missing 66-year-old man last seen at St. Louis senior assisted living home

Jerry Jones was last seen on Jan. 24, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing man who was last seen on Jan. 24.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 66-year-old Jerry Jones was last seen at 5800 Arsenal Street around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The highway patrol said Jones walked away from the address without his medication after handing his keys to a stranger at the senior assisted living home. Jones has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, the highway patrol said.

Anyone who sees Jones or has any information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis city police department at 314-444-5603.