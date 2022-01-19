Have you seen her? St. Louis woman missing since November

Family members last saw Ida Mae Brown on Nov. 27, 2021 in the area of Athlone and West Florissant avenues.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis police department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing since November.

Family members last saw Ida Mae Brown on Nov. 27, 2021 in the area of Athlone and West Florissant avenues, which is near O'Fallon Park in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood. Loved ones said they haven’t heard from her since that day nearly two months ago.

Brown is 26 years old. She’s 5 feet 1 inch tall and has a slim build. She has brown eyes, short hair and multiple tattoos.