ST. LOUIS — Four years ago, Valerie Dent lost two of her sons. James and Steven Dent were shot and killed just blocks away from Valerie’s home in the West End neighborhood.

“We go around the corner and I see my children laying in the street,” Valerie said. “When I saw the yellow line, I knew they died.”

James was a father of two young children. Steven was the baby brother of the family.

“Steve was devoted,” Valerie said. “He was the favorite uncle.”

Four years and two days later, Valerie received the closure she needed. The convicted murderer, Derrie Williams, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

It was a long road, Valerie said. It took two years for a witness to come forward to identify the suspect. It took two more years to prosecute the case. Earlier this summer, a jury convicted Williams. He was found guilty of first degree murder.

“This here will set an example that the justice system does work,” Valerie said. “It might take a little longer, but it does work.”

In the four years since her sons died, Valerie has worked to combat violent crime. She founded the group St. Louis Mothers in Charge. She has visited Jefferson City to lobby for gun laws. She also comforts the families who’ve experienced loss. The group provides counseling and any resources needed.

“I didn't think I could do this, that I could be a shoulder to cry on, but I thank God for giving me the strength,” Valerie said.

Valerie walked out of courthouse on Friday, for the last time, knowing her sons have justice.

“It gave me peace, knowing he's not in the community and can't do any harm to anyone else, that he will die in jail,” Valerie said.

