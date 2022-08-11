St. Louis Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) closes

Flood victims seeking resources will need to call for assistance.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — It's too late for flood victims to go visit the Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) at Friendly Temple Church in North St. Louis, but it is not too late to get help.

"If you don't get a chance to come to this facility, and this is our last day of course, then you can still get help from the red cross and also from FEMA," American Red Cross Regional Communications Director, Sharon Watson tells 5 On Your Side.

The physical location is closing, but resources are available over the phone:

Red Cross - 1-800-RED-CROS

United Way - 211

FEMA 1-800-621-3362

Just like at MARC, once contacting the Red Cross, organizers will link you to other resource groups.

"Make sure to contact FEMA and go through that process," urges Watson, "Because you may qualify for one and not the other, or you may qualify for both, so be sure to check all avenues."

Even though the center was busy today, Watson believes they have reached almost everyone. "We've talked to a lot of people, we feel like a majority of people have been able to come into the facility."

The Salvation Army was one of the groups at MARC, they will be assisting people in need after the center closes. "We will be through our social service department, they will continue ongoing case management and provide services as we reach out to the clients," Program Evaluator Nancy Holloway tells 5 On Your Side.