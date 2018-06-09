ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County music teacher will take center stage—or center ice, more appropriately—at a St. Louis Blues game this season.

Matt Pentecost won a National Anthem contest hosted by the Blues and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. He beat out more than 100 other performers. He’ll sing the Star-Spangled Banner at the Blues home game on Friday, November 9 against the San Jose Sharks.

St. Louis Blues

Pentecost, 34, teaches music to 2- to 8-year-olds at the Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District Early Childhood Center. He said his students will be thrilled that he won.

“I'm in my ninth year of leading music education at the early childhood center in Maplewood. I know my students will think this is the most amazing thing ever,” said Pentecost.

BLUES NEWS:

This is the second year the Blues and St. Louis Symphony Orchestra have held auditions for guest National Anthem singers. Charles Glenn is the Blues’ go-to singer.

James Bertels won the first National Anthem competition and served on the judging panel. He said Pentecost “stayed true to the anthem.”

“We could feel his personality come through his performance. The judges unanimously agreed he was our winner,” Bertels said.

St. Louis Blues

