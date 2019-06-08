ST. LOUIS – If you live in St. Louis and thinking of getting a pet, you’re in the right place!

A new study by WalletHub ranked the most pet friendly cities and St. Louis took the No. 8 spot.

WalletHub said adding an animal to the family roster can be hard on the wallet. A long list of expenses that include licenses, grooming and medical care can cost between $227 to more than $2,000 annually, depending on the type of animal. Health insurance alone can exceed $200 per year for a dog, WalletHub said. And if you rent an apartment with an animal, you can expect to pay hundreds, if not thousands, more for a pet deposit, fee and rent.

The American Pet Products Association projects that in 2019, pet ownership will cost Americans over $75 billion.

Top 10

1. Scottsdale, Arizona

2. Orlando, Florida

3. Tampa, Florida

4. Austin, Texas

5. Phoenix, Arizona

6. Las Vegas, Nevada

7. Atlanta, Georgia

8. St. Louis, Missouri

9. Seattle, Washington

10. Portland, Oregon