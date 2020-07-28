St. Louis hospital nabs spot on US best hospitals list

Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked as the No. 1 hospital in both St. Louis and Missouri and tied for 18th place nationally

ST. LOUIS — An area hospital was ranked as one of the best hospitals in the nation in an annual report released Tuesday.

U.S. News & World Report ranked Barnes-Jewish Hospital as the No. 1 hospital in both St. Louis and Missouri. It tied for 18th place nationally, ranking in 11 specialties. Siteman Cancer Center, located at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the Washington University School of Medicine, ranked No. 11 in cancer care as part of the overall rankings.

Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota ranked No. 1 overall.

Of the 4,500 hospitals the report evaluated, only 134 ranked nationally in at least one specialty. Barnes-Jewish was the only St. Louis-area hospital to receive a national ranking for any specialty.

“We are national leaders because of the skill and passion shown by all our team members, bedside and behind the scenes,” Bob Cannon, the hospital's president group president of BJC HealthCare, said in a news release. “The ranking is a credit to the collaboration between Barnes-Jewish and Washington University School of Medicine, and our shared commitment to providing the highest quality care to the patients and community we serve.”

Barnes-Jewish rankings:

Cancer: No. 11

Cardiology and heart surgery: No. 32

Diabetes and endocrinology: No. 8

Ear, nose and throat: No. 29

Gastroenterology and GI surgery: No. 19

Geriatrics: No. 18

Gynecology: No. 22

Nephrology: No. 24

Neurology and neurosurgery: No. 16

Pulmonology and lung surgery: No. 21

Urology: No. 36

US News' Best Hospitals Top 20 Honor Roll

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

2. Cleveland Clinic

3. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

4 (tie). New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, New York

4 (tie). UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles

6. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

7. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles

8. UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco

9. NYU Langone Hospitals, New York

10. Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago

11. University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine, Ann Arbor

12. Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston

13. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Stanford, California

14. Mount Sinai Hospital, New York

15. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia

16. Mayo Clinic-Phoenix

17. Rush University Medical Center, Chicago

18 (tie). Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis

18 (tie). Keck Hospital of USC, Los Angeles

20. Houston Methodist Hospital

BJC HealthCare said U.S. News & World Report has ranked three of its other hospitals among the best in Missouri. Missouri Baptist Medical Center ranked No. 2 in St. Louis and No. 3 in the state, Boone Hospital in Columbia ranked No. 4 in the state and St. Louis Children's Hospital was ranked among the best children's hospitals in the country.

Memorial Hospital Belleville also was recognized as "high performing" for treatment of heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

To view the full 2020 hospital honor roll, click here.