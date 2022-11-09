St. Louis native lands a spot as Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Hayes was selected to be one of nine rookies to cheer on America's team this season.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louisan was on the sidelines at AT&T Stadium to cheer on the Dallas Cowboys at their home opener on Sunday.

The stars have aligned for 22-year-old Kayla Hayes, the newest rookie on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders team.

"I definitely shed a few tears that's for sure. It's very exciting knowing that I earned my 15 stars and my boots from the past nine weeks,” Hayes said.

Hayes was named one of nine rookies fans will see on the field this season dancing for one of the league’s most well-known squads.

The Florissant-native told 5 On Your Side she had been fascinated with NFL cheerleaders and NBA dancers since she was a little girl.

“I think when I was younger growing up seeing also a lot of African American woman. Especially when the Rams were in St. Louis and just seeing people who look like me really inspired me knowing that if they could do it. Then I could see myself up there one day," she said.

Her support system back home also recognized that.

"We would make music videos when we were younger and we would practice our tricks together and it just kind of started off. I would do dance class first and she would kind of watch me," said Brittany Hayes, Kayla’s older sister.

"During her first recital. She smiled and she all knew all of her steps. I’m so proud of her. She’s beautiful," added Rhonda Hayes, Kayla’s mom.

At five years old, Hayes happily twirled into DK Dance Productions in St. Louis County where she danced and snagged awards till the time she graduated from Westminster Christian Academy where she also cheered.

Hayes continued to build her skills at Butler University in Indianapolis where she was on the collegiate dance team and served as a captain in her junior and senior years.

"To continue doing dance after college, and to be a professional, that's a pretty high honor so we're very happy for her," said Marion Hayes, Kayla’s dad.

To her coach Darci Ward, she was the student every teacher wants.

“What I remember most about her as a kid is her smile,” Ward said.

Ward, who continues to teach young girls, boasted about Hayes’ technique and passion to improve.

“Works hard. Asks questions. Wants to know more. Wants to be better every single time," she added.

The two bonded over the hit CMT show: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team which captures young cheerleaders going through a tough process to become one of America’s Sweethearts.

“She was like just know this is going to be you in a couple of years. When I would watch the show. It's just crazy to think I'm living this dream right now,” Hayes said.

Ward welcomed the dancer back home to the studio to help her with her audition which turned out to be one of several rounds.



“To see them grab hold of their dream and really take it far is the best feeling. She has so many eyes looking up to her for the great role model she has always been,” Ward said.

Hayes shared a piece of advice for other young girls looking to make it.

“Go for it. Keep dreaming big and setting new goals for yourself every day," she said.