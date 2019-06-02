ST. LOUIS – The St. Louisan killed in a bombing on Jan. 16 in Syria was laid to rest Wednesday morning.

Scott Wirtz graduated from De Smet Jesuit. He was assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency as an operations support specialist.

On Jan. 26, the remains of Wirtz were returned to St. Louis. Wirtz was greeted by St. Louis first responders and The Patriot Guard Riders of Missouri at Lambert International Airport.

The mass at the Cathedral Basilica was at 11 a.m.

Many people showed their support as Wirtz was transported to Jefferson Barracks by lining up on Telegraph Road.