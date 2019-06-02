ST. LOUIS – The St. Louisan killed in a bombing on Jan. 16 in Syria will be laid to rest Wednesday morning.

Scott Wirtz is a De Smet Jesuit graduate. He was assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency as an operations support specialist.

On Jan. 26, the remains of Wirtz were returned to St. Louis. Wirtz was greeted by St. Louis first responders and The Patriot Guard Riders of Missouri at Lambert International Airport.

The mass at the Cathedral Basilica will begin at 11 a.m.

Many people on Facebook are also planning to line up and show their support as Wirtz is transported to Jefferson Barracks. According to a post, people will line up on Telegraph Road between the exit of 255 and Sheridan Road with American flags. The post said to arrive around 12:45 p.m.