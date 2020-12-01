ST. LOUIS — On Saturday, everything seemed to be pretty peaceful at CityView Apartments near 16th and Pine in Downtown St. Louis.

But at around 10:30 Friday night it was a much different story, says neighbor Veii Kauaria

"There was some small commotion here. We're not really aware of what happened," said Kauaria.

Police say a 4-year-old-girl accidentally shot herself in her leg. She was listed as conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital Friday night.

Police said the shooting happened inside an apartment at the building.

"I feel really bad. I'm praying for her. That's sad," said neighbor Charlene Baker.

"That's so terrible. I'm so glad it didn't end up worse," said Kauaria.

Kauaria said he saw police escort a man, possibly in his early 20's, out of the building in handcuffs and into a police cruiser.

Kauaria said the man lives at the apartment building.

Meanwhile, police haven't said if the child actually lives in the apartment building. They also haven't said who else was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting and how the child got her hands on the gun.

On Saturday, a 5 On Your Side crew saw police officers back at the apartment building.

"You can't just lay stuff around like that," said Baker. "Guns need to be in a lock box, locked up,"

"When it comes to guns, all I can say is safety first," Kauaria said.

She and other neighbors can't stop thinking about the injured child.

"I pray for her and her family. Hopefully everything will work out."

As of Saturday night, St. Louis police hadn't given 5 On Your Side any update on the child's condition. They also haven't said if anyone will face any charges.

