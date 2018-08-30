ST. LOUIS — Thursday was supposed to be the day St. Louis got three new trash trucks. But 5 On Your Side has learned that won't happen until at least next week.

Koran Addo, spokesman for the mayor’s office, told us the new trucks are getting last-minute inspections.

The delay is the latest in the city's ongoing trash saga. But some people say, even without the new trucks, part of the problem appears to be slowly getting better.

A news team took a drive Thursday through the O’Fallon neighborhood, an area of north St. Louis where we've heard a lot of complaints about trash in the past. Most of the dumpsters looked pretty good. The ground around them was mostly clear of trash. The dumpsters were being used but weren’t overflowing.

But just a few feet further down the same alley behind Farlin Avenue, there were piles of and debris dumped everywhere. And people in the neighborhood say that’s the bigger problem now.

“I wish we could get all this mess cleaned up,” said Daren White-El as he looked at waist-high pile of trash he says has been there for weeks. He’s so fed up with it, he's gone so far as to pick up other people's trash in his alley.

“You know, that brings rats and stuff like that,” he said.

But he says things aren't as bad as they used to be.

“The trash pickup has been pretty good. But we need to have somebody come and pick up the stuff that's not in the dumpster.”

That's where things get tricky. 5 On Your Side has told you in the past about the problem of illegal dumping. The city's Trash Task Force has stepped up its efforts and has busted several recent offenders. But it's still a big problem.

City trash crews aren't expected to pick up loose garbage dumped outside the dumpsters. They can, but Street Department Director Jamie Wilson says spending that extra time means crews might miss other parts of their routes.

That's where the Forestry Division comes in. They go ward-to-ward using front loaders and dump trucks to scoop up and haul away piles of junk. Director Alan Jankowski says debris teams search the city and areas blocked by trash get the highest priority. But with so much illegal dumping, crews just can't keep up.

For now, it’s a waiting game for people like White-El.

“You know, it's getting out of hand, really,” he said.

Wilson says sending complaints directly to the St. Louis Citizen’s Service Bureau helps streamline the process. You can call 314-622-4800 or tweet to @STLCSB.

