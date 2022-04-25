City to proclaim Thursday 'Nikki Glaser Day' in St. Louis

Glaser is a graduate of Kirkwood High School, and has risen to become one of the most recognizable faces in the world of comedy over the past decade.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis will honor one of the town's most accomplished comedians on Thursday.

St. Louis leaders and Explore St. Louis are set to proclaim Thursday, April 28 as "Nikki Glaser Day" in St. Louis.

Glaser will receive a proclamation from Mayor Tishaura Jones, a star on the St. Louis walk of fame in the Delmar Loop and she will throw out the first pitch ahead of the Cardinals game that night.

Glaser is a graduate of Kirkwood High School and has risen to become one of the most recognizable faces in the world of comedy over the past decade.

Glaser is set to star in a new reality show on E! called "Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?". The series follows Glaser as she moves back to St. Louis. It debuts on Sunday, May 1 at 9 p.m. CT on E!.

The celebration on Thursday is set to begin at 5 p.m. at Ballpark Village.