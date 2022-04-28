'I feel like the popular girl': St. Louis honors hometown comedian with 'Nikki Glaser Day'

"I'm trying to embrace it and own it, but it feels like my birthday and I don't know what I did to deserve this. I'm very excited," Glaser said.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis loves its hometown stars. On Thursday, the city celebrated another one.

Thursday was "Nikki Glaser Day" in St. Louis after an official proclamation from the mayor's office for the St. Louis native comedian.

"It feels like my wedding day but I'm not getting married, and there's a lot of attention on me which I normally love. But I'm trying to embrace it and own it, but it feels like my birthday and I don't know what I did to deserve this. I'm very excited," Glaser said.

Glaser has become one of the most well-known comedians in the country thanks to spots on Comedy Central Roasts, TV specials and reality show hosting duties.

On Thursday, Glaser also received a star on the Delmar Loop in the St. Louis walk of fame, and threw out the first pitch at the Cardinals game against the Diamondbacks.

Glaser recently moved back to St. Louis, and said she has no plans of leaving any time soon.

"I moved back to St. Louis in the March of 2020. I grew up here, but I haven't lived here since I graduated high school. I was planning on going back to New York or LA when the pandemic kind of lifted, but I didn't really want to. I wanted to stay. I like it here. And I plan on staying here as long as I possibly can," Glaser said.

Glaser's new reality show set in St. Louis called "Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?" is set to premiere on E! on Sunday, May 1 at 9 p.m.

"It's just an honor that I get to bring a show to St. Louis. I thought you had to go elsewhere to make shows. But it turns out that's not the case," Glaser said of her new show.

She may be a big star now, but it wasn't always that way for Glaser. That's why she said she's embracing the love the city is showing her.

"This means everything to me as a girl who went to Kirkwood High School, felt very un-special, invisible, couldn't get the bit parts in plays in my high school productions, had discernibly no talent to speak of, always wanted to be on TV and things like that... I made it happen, and to have my town where I always felt like I wasn't the popular girl... I feel like the popular girl. And let me tell you, it feels pretty good. And you can suck it, all those girls who didn't let me sit with them in the cafeteria back in high school. Bet you want to sit with me now. Do you? Please? Still? I want to sit with you still. I haven't forgotten," Glaser laughed.