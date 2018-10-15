COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — A dog is left for dead along 9th Street in East St. Louis. That is where one St. Louis non-profit found the pit bull mix, who was shot, had a fractured skull and teeth and had bullet fragments lodged inside its nose.

Saving St. Louis Pets received a phone call from a good Samaritan Saturday saying the dog was roaming the streets without a collar or an owner to claim him. So, they transported him to the Animal Emergency Center in Collinsville, Illinois, for stabilization and then will take him over to VSS, in Ballwin, first thing Monday.

"You see an animal and you're like, 'what am I going to do with this animal? I don't have the money to pay for vetting another animal?' And that's what this organization is here to do. It's to give every animal a chance at life," explained Lizz Tudor, the treasurer of Saving St. Louis Pets.

Tuder told 5 On Your Side that they are still looking for an owner and are searching for any information about the shooting that injured this dog.

© 2018 KSDK