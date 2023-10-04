St. Louis nonprofit hosting interactive presentation for teens during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Saint Martha's is partnering with the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for teens to learn more about teen dating violence.

'In Their Shoes: Teens and Dating Violence' will be hosted by Saint Martha's and the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to learn more about teen dating violence.

A debriefing and discussion with Saint Martha’s staff and the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office will follow.

The presentation will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the St. Louis County Circuit Courts (105 South Central Avenue) in Clayton.

Saint Martha’s is a St. Louis-based nonprofit providing emergency shelter and support services to women and children experiencing domestic violence.

The session is designed to allow teens the opportunity to walk “in the shoes” of teens experiencing violence and to learn more about the dynamics of dating violence.

This idea follows the 'In Her Shoes' concept.

The 'In Her Shoes' premise was developed by the Washington State Coalition on Domestic Violence, as an interactive exercise designed to allow community members the opportunity to walk “in the shoes” of women experiencing violence.