St. Louis nonprofits, hurt by pandemic, raise record amount

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis nonprofits raised more than $4.5 million on Thursday, so-called Give STL Day, a 50% increase over last year. Many had put more emphasis on the 24-hour online event this year, as revenue from planned fundraisers evaporated with the onset of stay-at-home orders during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Participating organizations increased, too: from 843 to 977. And individual donations rose from 24,100 to 38,570.

“When it mattered most, our friends, neighbors, and colleagues heard the call of the region’s nonprofits, came together, and went online to give,” Amelia Bond, president and CEO of the St. Louis Community Foundation, said in a statement. The foundation organizes the event. “What an amazing showing that demonstrates our region’s generosity – even in the toughest of times.”

Bond said the pandemic affected results this year, with organizations such as the St. Louis Area Foodbank and Operation Food Search performing well. They raised $75,000 and $65,000, respectively, versus $8,170 and $10,647 a year ago.

The event, launched in 2014 with donations totaling $1.1 million, has now raised more than $17.5 million total.

Organizations supporting this year's Give STL Day included the Berges Family Foundation Archford Capital Strategies, CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, Gifting Insider, Missouri Foundation for Health, and Cardinals Care.

