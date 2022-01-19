St. Louis nonprofit's warming center fills within 10 minutes of opening

City Hope St. Louis' founder says they're running out of room at their eight sites as temperatures drop to dangerous lows.

ST. LOUIS — All 25 beds are taken at one of City Hope St. Louis' warming centers as temperatures drop to dangerous lows.

"We opened up most of our walk-in shelters which this is one of them. Within 10 minutes of opening the doors, every space has been filled," City Hope St. Louis founder Michael Robinson said.

Back in November, Bishop Robinson wasn't sure he'd be able to get their Asbury United Methodist Church shelter site up and running in time before the temperatures dropped.

"The heat pump was stolen from the building so that meant that we would not be able to open this facility and have a warm safe space for individuals," Robinson said.

Since then, people from St. Louis and around the country made donations to help.

"We were able to put a full force air furnace into the facility. Now, there's a warm shelter space for individuals to come," Robinson said.

Asbury United Methodist Church is one of the eight City Hope St. Louis sites. In total, they help shelter more than 300 unhoused people.

"These are typically individuals that have experienced high levels of stress and trauma. PTSD is very strong. Mental health conditions are very prevalent with the unhoused community members," Robinson said.

Robinson has about 95 staff members operating each site on a 24-hour basis.

With the freezing temperatures, they're running out of space and need help with food and supplies.

"Our goal during these times is to ensure that nobody loses their life. Nobody freezes to death. Nobody who wants to be in a shelter has to be outside. We want to make sure that doors are open and places are provided for them to be sheltered," Robinson said.

Robinson is working with the City of St. Louis to provide shelter sites for unhoused people.