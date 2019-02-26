ST. LOUIS — Exactly where were two St. Louis police officers in the hours leading up to the Russian Roulette-style shooting death of their friend and colleague, and when did they get there?

Those are two questions that grew much harder to answer Tuesday.

Law enforcement sources told 5 On Your Side there is new reason to doubt the reported shift activity for officers Nathaniel Hendren and Patrick Riordan on Jan. 23 and 24.

Sources said that based on statements made by Riordan, the officers did not actually go to at least one of the calls they claimed to have responded to while on-duty.

According to the St. Louis Police Department's calls for service logs, the two young officers worked the overnight shift together in the second district the night Officer Katlyn Alix was killed.

Sources said they began their shift together at roll call at approximately 10:50 p.m. at second district headquarters on Sublette Ave.

From there, they were dispatched to an assault call at 3715 Jamieson Avenue at 10:58 p.m. No report was written.

Police records indicate the two officers were back in service together at 11:33 p.m. after the assault call was concluded.

After that, there was a call for a burglary alarm at a business near Dogtown at 6512 Manchester Avenue, according to the officers' shift activity that was obtained through a public records request.

Sources close to the investigation into Alix's death said that's the call that Officers Hendren and Riordan never went to.

Instead, sources said they called another unit using a cell phone and asked them to cover the call, so they could go to Hendren's apartment.

Sources said the other two unnamed officers never listed the call on their shift activity log, but it does appear on Officer Hendren's and Riordan's as if they were actually there and closed it themselves.

Police logs said the burglary alarm call was listed as concluded at 12:14 a.m.

At 12:56 a.m., 42 minutes later, Hendren and Riordan reported an "officer in need of aid" call at Hendren's apartment in the 700 block of Dover Place.

Authorities said shortly after, they rushed Officer Alix to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was pronounced dead a little after 1 a.m.

Hendren is now charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

This is a developing story and 5 On Your Side will have more information as it develops.