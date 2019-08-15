ST. LOUIS — After multiple police officers were shot in Philadelphia Wednesday, officers from St. Louis who know what it means to survive a shooting reached out to offer support.

In the summer of 2015, St. Louis police Sergeant Charles Lowe was ambushed and shot while on patrol in the Central West End.

After that, he and other St. Louis area officers shot in the line of duty formed "Project Hurt" to support wounded officers.

They listen, they connect them with counselling and offer other resources for wounded officers.

By Wednesday evening they had already reached out to the Philadelphia officers and their families.

5 On Your Side reached Sgt. Lowe at a Fraternal Order of Police conference where he said news spread quickly about Philadelphia.

"This is long from over," Sgt. Lowe said of the situation in Philadelphia. "I would ask everybody to stay prayed-up and definitely give a 'thank you' to a police officer as you see them. We all kind of have that secondary trauma as we hear and see things like this."

Sgt. Lowe's wife knows what it's like to get the call that a spouse has been wounded in the line of duty and she has already made contact with some of the families in Philadelphia.

