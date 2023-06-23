St. Louis officers in unmarked police vehicle shot at Friday morning

One officer suffered cuts to his arm from shards of glass, St. Louis police said.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis officer in an unmarked police vehicle suffered minor injuries after being shot at by an unknown suspect, police said.

The incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Aldine Avenue and Billups Avenue in St. Louis' The Ville neighborhood.

Plain-clothed detectives with the Anti-Crime Task Force were following a vehicle in the area that was driving erratically when they were fired upon by an unknown suspect from an alley, St. Louis police said.

One officer suffered cuts to his arm from shards of glass. Police did not say if any other officers were injured.

The vehicle being followed was stopped and a suspect was detained.

Police said the shots fired are not believed to have come from the followed car and shell casings were found in the alley where the shooter may have been firing from.

St. Louis police did not provide any information on a suspect as of Friday afternoon. An investigation is ongoing.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.