ST. LOUIS — In a press conference on Saturday, following the Friday shooting death of 8-year-old Jurnee Thompson near Soldan High School, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced that a $25,000 reward will be offered to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest in her case and three other cases of children killed in shootings in the St. Louis area.

The $25,000 reward is available for each case. The time limit to receive the reward is until Sept. 1.

"Conventional policing tactics are not enough," Mayor Krewson said. "We need information from the public to help up bring these shooters to justice."

To receive the reward, anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers 1-866-371-TIPS or text "STL" along with your tip to 274637 (CRIMES).